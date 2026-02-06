MP News: Fed Up Of Constant Mechanical Failures, Woman Sets Her E-Rickshaw Afire Outside Auto Agency In Shivpuri-- VIDEO

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly set her own e-rickshaw on fire outside an auto agency following a long-running repair dispute on Friday.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the woman pouring petrol on the vehicle and setting it ablaze in public view.

Some people tried to stop her and objected to her actions. In the video, locals can be heard questioning her, to which she replies in Hindi, “Aapko kya karna, meri cheez” (Why do you care, it’s my thing).

According to information, the incident took place near Hotel PS, in front of Maa Pitambara Automobiles.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman arrived with her e-rickshaw, poured petrol over it, and then set it on fire. Thick smoke soon spread across the area, leaving shopkeepers and passersby shocked.

Police were informed immediately and reached the spot. Officers brought the situation under control and took the woman along with the damaged e-rickshaw to the police station for questioning.

The woman has been identified as Gudiya Mahaur, a resident of Fakkad Colony. She told police that she and her husband had worked as daily wage labourers to save money and purchased the e-rickshaw for around Rs 2.30 lakh. The vehicle was their main source of income.

However, she said that just two months after purchase, the e-rickshaw developed technical problems. For the past four months, she had been visiting the agency repeatedly to get it repaired, but the issue remained unresolved. Feeling helpless and frustrated, she decided to take this extreme step.

Meanwhile, the agency management claimed that the battery of the e-rickshaw had burst and that they had advised her to install a new battery.

Police said the case is under investigation, and statements from both sides are being recorded. The incident has raised concerns about the difficulties faced by daily wage workers who depend on such vehicles for their livelihood.