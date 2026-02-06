Bhopal News: Brahmin Community Protests Manoj Bajpayee Starrer ‘Ghooskhor Pandit’ Release On Netflix; Demands Ban-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Brahmin community staged a protest in Bhopal against the upcoming Netflix film ‘Ghooskhor Pandit’ on Friday.

They alleged that the movie hurts their sentiments and shows their community in a negative light. The demonstration was held in the MP Nagar area, where protesters raised slogans against the film’s title, dialogues, director and actors.

During the protest, slogans were raised against the artists connected to the film. Protesters rubbed a photo of actor Manoj Bajpayee with shoes, showing their strong opposition to the movie.

Watch protest visuals below :

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Members of the Brahmin community in Bhopal protested against the film Ghooskhor Pandat, demanding immediate removal of the title and registration of an FIR against the film’s directors. pic.twitter.com/f2dgQnVin9 — IANS (@ians_india) February 6, 2026

Community members said they will not accept any clarification from the makers and will not allow the film to be released on the OTT platform. The demonstration created a tense atmosphere in the area.

State president Pushpendra Mishra addressed the gathering and said that films are known as a mirror of society, but this movie insults an entire community.

फिल्म ‘घूसखोर पंडत’ को लेकर नहीं थम रहा विवाद, भोपाल में फिर प्रदर्शन, मनोज बाजपेयी की तस्वीर को जूते से रगड़ा pic.twitter.com/eKTuUMQOkL — Hindusthan Samachar News Agency (@HsnewsBharat) February 6, 2026

He alleged that large OTT platforms like Netflix are releasing such content without responsibility. He also criticised the administration, saying no action has been taken despite demands for an FIR. He further accused the government of ignoring the issue.

Film producer and director say...

Meanwhile, film producer and director Neeraj Pandey issued an official statement saying the film is completely fictional. He explained on Instagram that it is a police drama and the word “Pandit” is used only as a character’s nickname, not for any caste or community.

Director Neeraj Pandey issues official statement on his film 'Ghooskhor Pandat', says, "Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term “Pandat” is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character... We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some… pic.twitter.com/LKCucpceWt — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2026

He said the film does not aim to hurt anyone’s feelings and respects the concerns raised by people. Following the controversy, the teaser and all promotional content have been removed from Netflix India’s social media pages and YouTube.

Complaints filed, FIR registered

The matter has also reached the legal stage. On the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, an FIR has been registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. Complaints have also been filed in Mumbai, and a petition has been moved in the Delhi High Court to stop the film’s release. The National Human Rights Commission has taken note and issued a notice to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Authorities are keeping a close watch as the protests continue.