Bhopal News: BTech Graduate From Prestigious MANIT Drives Autorickshaw For Survival-- Heartbreaking VIDEO Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An emotional video has surfaced on social media showing a BTech graduate driving an autorickshaw and sharing his painful life story with a passenger during a ride.

What started as a simple conversation soon turned into a touching moment when the passenger got to know that the driver is actually a BTech graduate from the prestigious Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal.

The video, posted by an Instagram page named ‘trolls circuit’, shows the passenger talking casually with the driver. During the ride, the driver speaks about technical words like “penton, hexon” and other engineering terms.

His knowledge surprises the passenger and she becomes curious and starts with asking back to back questions.

She asks him, “Uncle aap auto kyu chalate ho? Aapne BTech kaha se kiya hai?” (Uncle, why do you drive an auto? From where did you complete your BTech?)

The driver replies softly, “MANIT Bhopal se.” (From MANIT Bhopal.)

Watch the video below :

The passenger looks shocked and asks again, “Aap auto chalate hai… BTech karke rakha hai aapne?” (You drive an auto even after doing BTech?)

At this point, the driver appears emotional and shares his struggle. He says, “Ye meri majboori hai… mere apno ne mera saath nahi diya isliye main ye karta hoon. Mera roj ka pet bharne ka arrangement isi auto se karta hoon.” (This is my helplessness… my close ones did not support me, so I do this work. I earn my daily bread through this auto.)

He also tells the passenger that he is an electrical engineer. His voice sounds heavy as he explains how family problems and tough life situations forced him to leave his field and take up auto driving to support himself.

The short clip has touched many hearts online. Several users praised the driver’s courage and hard work. Many said that no job is small and survival is more important than status.

The story is a strong reminder that behind every person we meet, there may be unseen struggles. Sometimes, life takes unexpected turns, but dignity in work always matters.