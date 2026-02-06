 MP News: Congress Forms New Talent Hunt Committee After Top Leadership Objects To Inclusion Of Less Experienced Members
The Congress on Thursday formed a new 11-member Talent Hunt Committee to select party spokespersons, dissolving the panel constituted two months ago after senior leaders raised objections over inexperience. The new committee, chaired by media president Mukesh Nayak, was announced by state Congress president Jitu Patwari.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
Congress | PTI

Earlier in December, the party had set up a talent committee chaired by Abhay Tiwari. The members included Sewa Dal president Avinash Bhargava, IYC president Yash Ghanghoria, Women Congress state president Reena Borasi, NSUI president Ashutosh Choksey, training in-charge Mahendra Joshi, Bal Congress president Megha Parmar, spokespersons Abhinav Barolia, Mithun Ahirwar, Rahul Raj and Anand Jaat.

Party's top leadership, however, claimed that out of 11, only three members are senior and the rest eight are invoice and less experienced.

Following which, the old committee was dissolved, and it was decided that a new team will be formed.

Congress president Jitu Patwari, on Thursday, formed the new committee chaired by media president Mukesh Nayak, MLA Hemant Katare, Arif Masood, Vikrant Bhuria, Mahesh Parmar, training in-charge Mahendra Joshi, ex-MLA Shalendra Patel, president Vichar Vibhag Bhupendra Gupta, Mirnal Pant, Aproov Bhardwaz and Women Congress state president Reena Borasi.

article-image

Damage Control

The party leaders had dissolved the media wing and all spokesperson were removed from the post on February 3. Patwari reached PCC office on Thursday and took stock of the situation.

Since then, only a few spokespersons were visiting the office and the rest were camping outside the PCC and refrained from attending the party activities.

Patwari discussed the issue with the other senior party leaders and tried to find out the way out.

