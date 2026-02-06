MP News: Congress Forms New Talent Hunt Committee After Top Leadership Objects To Inclusion Of Less Experienced Members

Congress | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The opposition Congress has formed a new 11-member new Talent Hunt committee to select spokesperson for the party, here on Thursday. The decision came after the senior party leaders and spokesperson opened front against the old committee formed barely two months ago.

Earlier in December, the party had set up a talent committee chaired by Abhay Tiwari. The members included Sewa Dal president Avinash Bhargava, IYC president Yash Ghanghoria, Women Congress state president Reena Borasi, NSUI president Ashutosh Choksey, training in-charge Mahendra Joshi, Bal Congress president Megha Parmar, spokespersons Abhinav Barolia, Mithun Ahirwar, Rahul Raj and Anand Jaat.

Party's top leadership, however, claimed that out of 11, only three members are senior and the rest eight are invoice and less experienced.

Following which, the old committee was dissolved, and it was decided that a new team will be formed.

Congress president Jitu Patwari, on Thursday, formed the new committee chaired by media president Mukesh Nayak, MLA Hemant Katare, Arif Masood, Vikrant Bhuria, Mahesh Parmar, training in-charge Mahendra Joshi, ex-MLA Shalendra Patel, president Vichar Vibhag Bhupendra Gupta, Mirnal Pant, Aproov Bhardwaz and Women Congress state president Reena Borasi.

Damage Control

The party leaders had dissolved the media wing and all spokesperson were removed from the post on February 3. Patwari reached PCC office on Thursday and took stock of the situation.

Since then, only a few spokespersons were visiting the office and the rest were camping outside the PCC and refrained from attending the party activities.

Patwari discussed the issue with the other senior party leaders and tried to find out the way out.