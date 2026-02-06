 MP News: Chhatarpur Youth Beaten With Hockey Sticks For Refusing To Pay Muggers
Chhatarpur police have registered a case after a 28-year-old youth was brutally assaulted on Deri Road for refusing to pay extortion money. The accused allegedly threatened him with a gun and beat him with a hockey stick, causing a serious eye injury. The victim is hospitalized, while police have launched a search for the absconding accused in the city area.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 11:59 AM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old youth was brutally assaulted with hockey sticks after he refused to pay extortion money in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on late Thursday evening. He has sustained severe injuries on multiple body parts.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Deri Road area, under the jurisdiction of the Civil Line police station, where the injured man has been identified as KPN Anuragi (28), a resident of Tulsi Nagar Colony, Devi Road, Chhatarpur.

Information revealed that Anuragi was returning home from the market after buying milk for his child, when he was stopped on Deri Road by Deepu Thakur and Sunil Thakur, who were lying in wait.

It is alleged that these two thugs spread terror in the area and forcibly extort money from passersby in the name of alcohol and other illegal things.

Attacked with butt of the gun

According to eyewitnesses, Anuragi refused to pay the extortion money; the accused threatened him with a gun and struck him in the face with the butt of the gun, causing a serious eye injury.

They then repeatedly struck him with a hockey stick. This assault in the middle of the road caused panic in the area. Local residents somehow rescued the injured man and informed his family, who then took him to the hospital with the help of others.

Case registered, investigation underway

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and started an investigation. City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Arun Soni said that a case has been registered against the accused under serious sections of the law based on the victim's complaint. A search is underway for the accused, and they will be arrested soon.

The injured man is currently undergoing treatment. Following the incident, residents of the area have expressed concern over safety and demanded strict action against those involved.

Police have assured that hooliganism and illegal extortion will not be tolerated in the city under any circumstances, and necessary actions will be taken in accordance with the law.

