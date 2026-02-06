 MP News: Retired IAS Officer Ajatshatru Shrivastava Becomes AIGGPA Consultant; He Will Also Oversee CM Mohan Yadav's Work
MP News: Retired IAS Officer Ajatshatru Shrivastava Becomes AIGGPA Consultant; He Will Also Oversee CM Mohan Yadav's Work

Retired IAS officer Ajatshatru Shrivastava has been appointed consultant at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis, Bhopal. Though attached to the institute, he will oversee Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s political work, as age norms bar his direct appointment as OSD.

Friday, February 06, 2026
MP News: Retired IAS Officer Ajatshatru Shrivastava Becomes AIGGPA Consultant; He Will Also Oversee CM Mohan Yadav's Work

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Retired IAS officer Ajatshatru Shrivastava, who was the OSD of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has been appointed consultant of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis, Bhopal.

Although Shrivastava will officially work for the institute, he will look after the political affairs of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Shrivastava’s age is getting in the way of direct appointment to the post of OSD of Yadav. Shrivastava retired in 2018.

He is over 67 years old, and for contractual appointment to the post of OSD, the age of an officer should not be more than 65 years. For this reason, the government appointed Shrivastava consultant of the institute.

Earlier, Shrivastava worked as a collector in Ujjain. So, Yadav is well-acquainted with him.

He also worked as the commissioner of Bhopal, and during the tenure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister, he was one of the officers who were considered close to Chouhan.

Shrivastava is considered close to Yadav, too. Former IAS officer Mahesh Choudhary has been appointed administrative member of the Private Universities Regulatory Commission. Choudhary oversaw the CM’s political affairs, which Shrivastava will do now.

