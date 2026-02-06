MP News: Four Injured In Celebratory Gunfire During Wedding In Raisen; Groom's Friend Apprehended, 2 Critical

MP News: Four Young Men Injured In Celebratory Gunfire During Wedding In Raisen; Friend Of Groom, Apprehended, Two In Serious Condition |

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): Four young men from Bhopal were injured during celebratory gunfire at a wedding ceremony in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at 10:30 PM outside a marriage garden on Sagar Road. According to reports, Pallavi, daughter of Hemlata Kanhiyalal Piprolia of Raisen, was getting married to Mohit from Bhopal.

As the wedding procession reached the main gate of the garden, a man present there attempted to fire a gun in celebration. The gun was pointed downwards when the trigger was accidentally pulled, and a shot was fired.

According to the police, the man who fired the gun is a friend of the groom. He fled the scene after the incident but was later apprehended by the police in Vidisha late at night.

The investigation revealed that live ammunition was being used instead of blank cartridges during the celebratory firing. Two bullets were loaded into the 12-gauge shotgun; one went upwards, while the other was fired when the barrel of the gun was pointed downwards and the trigger was pulled.

Wedding Photographer injured

The pellets from the firing struck four young men who were nearby, some of whom were taking photos and others dancing. The injured have been identified as Atul Dhakad, Pawan Chaurasia, Saurabh Bharatole (photographer), and Animesh Kushwaha. All the injured are reportedly residents of Bhopal.

Two injured remain critical

After the incident, the injured were immediately rushed to the district hospital. According to doctors, two of the young men are in serious condition. One sustained a pellet wound to his thigh, while the other suffered a serious injury to his foot.

The other two injured were given first aid and then referred to Bhopal for further treatment. Raisen police have registered a case, and the accused is being interrogated.