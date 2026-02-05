 Bhopal News: CJI Surya Kant To Visit City On February 6 To Attend 'Chintan Shivir'
Supreme Court Chief Justice Surya Kant will arrive in Bhopal on Friday, where the state government will host a dinner in his honour. He will participate in a two-day "Chintan Shivir" on the judiciary at the National Judicial Academy from Saturday, joined by Chief Justices of states and other judges.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 11:39 PM IST
Bhopal News: CJI Surya Kant In City On February 6 To Attend Chintan Shivir | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice Surya Kant will arrive in Bhopal on Friday. The state government will host a dinner in his honour.

He will participate in a two-day programme, “Chintan Shivir,” on judiciary at the National Judicial Academy, starting Saturday and continuing on Sunday.

Registrar of the National Judicial Academy Vijay Chandra said CJI Surya Kant will attend the two-day programme along with all Chief Justices of states. Besides him, other SC judges and High Court judges will also join the sessions.

What is Chintan Shivir?

Chintan Shivir is a crucial platform for different stakeholders to come together, and brainstorm strategies on the area of organ donation.

These sessions facilitate discussions among stakeholders to foster consensus-based, data-driven reforms and strengthen Centre-State partnerships, such as in power, social justice, or renewable energy sectors.

The meetings focuses on introspection, tackling challenges, and developing actionable, forward-looking strategies 

Before CJI Suryakant's Bhopal visit he laid the foundation for integrated court complexes in Uttar Pradesh in January 2026.

