 MP News: 3-Year-Old Dies After Speeding Car Hits E-Rickshaw In Chhatarpur
Two tragic incidents involving three-year-old children were reported from Chhatarpur on Thursday. In one case, a speeding car hit an e-rickshaw, killing a child after it overturned. In another incident, a child fell into a boiling cauldron while playing. His mother was also injured while trying to save him.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
MP News: 3-Year-Old Dies After Speeding Car Hits E-Rickshaw In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car hit an e-rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur on Thursday, leading to the death of a 3-year-old. 

The tragic road accident took place near Bapu Degree College under the Naugaon police station jurisdiction of Chhatarpur district.

The impact was so strong that the e-rickshaw lost control and overturned.

This is when a 3-year-old child got trapped under the overturned e-rickshaw. He suffered serious injuries and died during treatment. 

Passersby rushed the injured child to Naugaon hospital, from where he was referred to the district hospital. 

He was also taken to a private hospital, however, doctors later declared him dead at the district hospital unfortunately.

The deceased was identified as Naitik Kushwaha (3), son of Sukku Kushwaha, a resident of Seegon village under Ajnar police station. 

2 others escape unharmed

He was travelling with his mother in the e-rickshaw from Naugaon to Doriya. Two other passengers in the e-rickshaw were unharmed.

The child’s mother and grandmother were inconsolable at the district hospital. Police have sent the body for post-mortem. 

The car driver is reportedly a teacher at Bapu Degree College in Naugaon. 

Police have started an investigation and further action is underway.

article-image

3-year-old falls in boiling cauldron 

On the same day, another tragic accident involving a 3-year-old was reported in which the child fell into a boiling cauldron while playing in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The child’s mother was also badly burnt while trying to save him. Both were taken to the district hospital and admitted to the burn ward.

Doctors said the child’s condition is serious, while the mother is stable.

The incident took place in Kaimaha village of neighbouring Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh.

