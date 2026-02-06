Bhopal News: 3 Transgenders Attacked In Kohefiza Area-- One Stabbed, 2 Beaten | VIDEO

MP News: 3 Transgenders Attacked In Bhopal’s Kohefiza Area, One Stabbed, 2 Beaten |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of attack on transgenders was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on Friday.

According to information, three miscreants allegedly stopped an auto carrying members of the transgender community in the Kohefiza area of Bhopal and attacked them in broad daylight.

One transgender person was injured after being stabbed with a sharp weapon, while 2 others were beaten with fists and kicks. The victims also alleged that the attackers snatched a gold chain.

The reason behind the attack is still unknown.

FIR registered

The incident took place around 12:10 pm on Friday near the Lalghati Bridge. According to the complaint, the attackers stopped the auto in a dramatic manner and started assaulting the passengers.

Pallavi Pathak, a transgender person from the Manglawara area, alleged that accused Shahrukh Idgah and his two associates carried out the attack.

Pallavi claimed the attackers were armed and that Shahrukh stabbed her in the leg when she resisted the chain snatching. The accused also allegedly threatened to kill her before fleeing the spot.

The victims accused a rival group, led by alleged ‘fake transgender’ gang leader Kajal Thakur, of being behind the attack.

They claimed that such attacks, extortion and robberies against transgender persons have been happening repeatedly at the behest of Kajal Thakur and another associate, Muskan Mirza.

Police have sent the injured person for medical examination and are investigating the case.

Following the incident, a large number of transgender persons gathered at Kohefiza police station, demanding strict action and inclusion of Kajal Thakur and Muskan Mirza as accused in the case.