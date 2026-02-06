MP News: Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma Clarifies Remarks On Ladli Behna Yojana

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Revenue minister Karan Singh Verma gave clarifications on Friday over his remarks on the Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries at a function on Thursday.

According to Verma, he regrets saying anything by mistake. The minister said he was talking about inviting the Ladli Behnas to a lunch.

There is no question of deleting the names of any Ladli Behnas from the list of beneficiaries, he said.

Verma’s statement during the inauguration of a sub-health centre in Dhamanda village, Ashta Tehsil, Sehore, that the names of Ladli Behnas would be deleted from the list, sparked criticism.

According to sources, the party as well as the government dressed down Verma for the statement.

The repeated advice by the party and the government has failed to prevent the ministers from making controversial statements.

A few days ago, another minister, Vijay Shah, gave a controversial statement over the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna scheme.

The Supreme Court is hearing the case related to Shah’s remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

At a meeting of the BJP legislature party to be held during the upcoming budget session, the legislators may be advised to stay away from issuing controversial statements.