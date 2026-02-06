 Bhopal Power Cut February 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chaman Plaza, City Heart Hospital, Apsara Complex-III, Sanjay Nagar & More Check Full List
Power supply will be disrupted across several areas of Bhopal on February 7, 2026, due to maintenance, line repairs, conductor stringing, and infrastructure upgrades. Outages will occur between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM in phases for works under SSTD, RDSS, NHIA, PWD, and routine maintenance. Residents should plan accordingly.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 08:27 PM IST
Bhopal Power Cut February 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chaman Plaza, City Heart Hospital, Apsara Complex-III, Sanjay Nagar & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply will be temporarily disrupted in many parts of the city on February 7, 2026, due to maintenance and development work by the electricity department.

The shutdown has been planned to carry out line repairs, conductor stringing, and other technical upgrades to ensure better and safer power supply in the future.

Area: Alert Engineering G'pura BPL, DK Electro-Mechanical BPL, Bhopal Engg, Shree Kushal Fabricators-II, Manohar Food BPL, Sharma Ind, Life Tech Engineering Industries, and Star Delta Transformer Ltd. Unit-II Bhopal, Aakansha Peb, Time: 10:00 to 17:00 Reason: covered conductor stringing work under SSTD.

Area: Chaman Plaza, Indrapuri B-Sector, Bhopal Municipal Corporation, Canera Bank, City Heart Hospital, Apsara Complex-III, Anant Shri Hospital, CPRI Colony, D.K.Tower, Girnar Complex, Bank Of Baroda, Indrapuri A-Sector, Bharat Nagar, Nirja Nagar, Chhatrasal Nagar ETC. Time: 10:00 to 16:00 Reason: shifting of 11 kv line bt STC

Area: Sanjay Nagar, Maulana Azad Colony, Idgah Hills, Prince Colony, Convent School, Prabhu Nagar, Niyamat Pura. Time: 10:00 to 15:00 Reason: Line Maintenance work

Area: Asharam Chauraha, Gandhinagar Market, Arjun Ward, Pratap Ward, Dental College, Parnkuti, Aaramill, Dhakad Chauraha Time: 10:00 to 16:00 Reason: NHIA Construction Work

Area: Sagar Banglow, BDA, Gondipura, Banjara Basti, New Jail, etc. Time: 10:00 to 16:00 Reason: NHIA Construction Work

Area: Bhensakedi, Aakash Garden, Madhav Aashram, Visharjan Ghat, Mandi Bairagarh, and O&M Aria Time: 11:00 to 16:00 Reason: PWD & RDSS Project

Area: 11 Mile Garden City Colony & Near Area Time: 11:00 to 13:30 Reason: 5% SUPERVISION WORK (partially)

Area: Fish Farm Khatlapora, Police Computer, Neelam Park, Bharkhedi, LILY Cinema. Time: 11:00 to 13:00 Reason: New DTR Insttalation under RDSS work

Residents and business owners are advised to plan their day accordingly and make necessary arrangements during the outage hours. Power supply will be restored once the work is completed.

