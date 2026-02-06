 MP News: 12 Metres Long Mysterious Bones, Teeth Recovered In Sidhi's Hills; Suspected Fossils Pictures Stuns Internet
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 12 Metres Long Mysterious Bones, Teeth Recovered In Sidhi's Hills; Suspected Fossils Pictures Stuns Internet

MP News: 12 Metres Long Mysterious Bones, Teeth Recovered In Sidhi's Hills; Suspected Fossils Pictures Stuns Internet

Giant bones measuring 11–12 meters were discovered in the Atraula hill area of Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh, and are suspected to be fossilised remains. Locals informed authorities, but no officials have reached the site yet. Some bones were scattered by children, raising concerns of damage. Images of the discovery have gone viral, sparking demands for expert investigation.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 06:15 PM IST
article-image

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): Mysterious giant bones measuring 11 to 12 meters in length were discovered in the hills of Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi. It is suspected to be fossil remains.

The suspected fossils were found in the Atraula hill of Korauli Kala village. This discovery has generated considerable excitement in the Sihawal Janpad Panchayat area. The villagers immediately informed the Forest Department and the Sihawal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

Children scatter the bones

Locals said that when they saw giant bones on the hill, they immediately informed the village head (Sarpanch). However, the matter was not taken seriously.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi At Pariksha Pe Charcha: Urges Students To Use AI As A Capability Enhancer, Not A Shortcut
PM Modi At Pariksha Pe Charcha: Urges Students To Use AI As A Capability Enhancer, Not A Shortcut
UPSC Overhauls Exam Centre Allocation To Prioritize Accessibility For Persons With Disabilities
UPSC Overhauls Exam Centre Allocation To Prioritize Accessibility For Persons With Disabilities
Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis Wraps Up With High-Intensity U-15 Action
Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis Wraps Up With High-Intensity U-15 Action
Nearly Half Of Aircraft Audited By DGCA Flagged For Repetitive Defects, Government Data Reveals
Nearly Half Of Aircraft Audited By DGCA Flagged For Repetitive Defects, Government Data Reveals

Meanwhile, some children started scattering the bones, posing a risk of damage to the historical evidence. A few responsible residents collected the scattered bones in one place.

Locals alleged that about five days have passed since the incident, but no officer or employee from any department has yet reached the spot. The bones still remain scattered all around the hilly area, increasing the risk of their destruction.

Images stuns Internet!

Images of the suspected fossils stunned the internet. People are demanding a thorough expert investigation.

An X user wrote, "Suspected fossilised remains (Teeth & Bones) found embedded in rock on a hillside in Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh. Preliminary observations suggest a large ancient herbivore." He also urged experts for a geological verification of the suspected fossil.

Read Also
MP News: Elderly Woman Burned To Death In Panna House Fire; Husband Critical
article-image

According to netizens, these remains can be extremely endangered and rare. They urged the archaeology department to take immediate cognizance of the matter and conduct a geological verification.

Despite being informed, no team arrived

The SDM of Sihawal and an officer of the Archaeology Department, said that offcials received information regarding this. She has tried to contact the Archaeology Department, but no expert team has yet reached the site. The Forest Department has also been informed to ensure the security of the site.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 3 Transgenders Attacked In Kohefiza Area-- One Stabbed, 2 Beaten | VIDEO
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 12 Metres Long Mysterious Bones, Teeth Recovered In Sidhi's Hills; Suspected Fossils...
MP News: 12 Metres Long Mysterious Bones, Teeth Recovered In Sidhi's Hills; Suspected Fossils...
Bhopal News: Brahmin Community Protests Manoj Bajpayee Starrer ‘Ghooskhor Pandit’ Release On...
Bhopal News: Brahmin Community Protests Manoj Bajpayee Starrer ‘Ghooskhor Pandit’ Release On...
Bhopal News: CJI Surya Kant To Visit City On February 6 To Attend 'Chintan Shivir'
Bhopal News: CJI Surya Kant To Visit City On February 6 To Attend 'Chintan Shivir'
Bhopal News: 3 Transgenders Attacked In Kohefiza Area-- One Stabbed, 2 Beaten | VIDEO
Bhopal News: 3 Transgenders Attacked In Kohefiza Area-- One Stabbed, 2 Beaten | VIDEO
MP News: Elderly Woman Burned To Death In Panna House Fire; Husband Critical
MP News: Elderly Woman Burned To Death In Panna House Fire; Husband Critical