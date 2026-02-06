MP News: 12 Metres Long Mysterious Bones, Teeth Recovered In Sidhi's Hills; Suspected Fossils Pictures Stuns Internet

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): Mysterious giant bones measuring 11 to 12 meters in length were discovered in the hills of Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi. It is suspected to be fossil remains.

The suspected fossils were found in the Atraula hill of Korauli Kala village. This discovery has generated considerable excitement in the Sihawal Janpad Panchayat area. The villagers immediately informed the Forest Department and the Sihawal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

Children scatter the bones

Locals said that when they saw giant bones on the hill, they immediately informed the village head (Sarpanch). However, the matter was not taken seriously.

Meanwhile, some children started scattering the bones, posing a risk of damage to the historical evidence. A few responsible residents collected the scattered bones in one place.

Locals alleged that about five days have passed since the incident, but no officer or employee from any department has yet reached the spot. The bones still remain scattered all around the hilly area, increasing the risk of their destruction.

Images stuns Internet!

Images of the suspected fossils stunned the internet. People are demanding a thorough expert investigation.

Suspected fossilized remains (teeth and bones) observed embedded in rock on a hillside in Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh.

Preliminary observations suggest a large ancient herbivore. Expert geological verification needed.

An X user wrote, "Suspected fossilised remains (Teeth & Bones) found embedded in rock on a hillside in Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh. Preliminary observations suggest a large ancient herbivore." He also urged experts for a geological verification of the suspected fossil.

According to netizens, these remains can be extremely endangered and rare. They urged the archaeology department to take immediate cognizance of the matter and conduct a geological verification.

Despite being informed, no team arrived

The SDM of Sihawal and an officer of the Archaeology Department, said that offcials received information regarding this. She has tried to contact the Archaeology Department, but no expert team has yet reached the site. The Forest Department has also been informed to ensure the security of the site.