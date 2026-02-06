 MP News: Elderly Woman Burned To Death In Panna House Fire; Husband Critical
An elderly woman, Shyam Bai, died and her husband, Budhe Lal, was seriously injured when their house in Paderi village caught fire Thursday night. Villagers controlled the blaze, but Shyam Bai could not escape. Police have registered a case, while Budhe Lal is undergoing treatment. The deceased’s son suspects foul play.

Friday, February 06, 2026
MP News: Elderly Woman Burned to Death In Panna House Fire; Husband Seriously Injured, Police Investigate

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly woman was burned to death and her husband seriously injured after a house fire engulfed their home in Madhya Pradesh's Panna on Thursday night.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Paderi village, where the couple was sleeping in their house near the fields when a fire suddenly broke out and engulfed the entire house.

The fire was so intense that the elderly woman, Shyam Bai, could not escape and died on the spot. Her husband, Budhe Lal, was seriously burned while trying to extinguish the fire. Villagers managed to bring the fire under control after a strenuous effort.

Son alleges murder conspiracy

The deceased woman's son, Uddesh Prajapati, has expressed suspicion that the incident was a conspiracy orchestrated by some anti-social elements. He said that it might not be just an accident but the work of someone with malicious intent.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Gunnor police reached the spot. The police have registered a case and started an investigation. Local resident Sevak Lal said that due to the intensity of the fire, the elderly woman did not get a chance to escape.

Seriously injured husband admitted to hospital

Currently, the injured husband, Budhe Lal, is undergoing treatment at the Gunnor Community Health Center. On Friday, the police completed the inquest proceedings and have started further investigation, examining the case from all angles.

MP News: Gas Leak Sparks Fire At Gwalior Railway Spring Factory; 5 Injured, 3 Critical
Elderly woman succumbs to burns in Guna

Earlier on Wednesday, a woman was burnt alive while sitting near a bonfire outside her hut due to intense cold in Guna on Wednesday. She suffered serious burn injuries after her clothes caught fire and later died during treatment at the district hospital. The incident took place in the Madhusudangarh area of the district late at night.

MP News: Woman Burnt Alive After Saree Caught Fire While Warming Near Bonfire In Guna
