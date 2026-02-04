 MP News: Woman Burnt Alive After Saree Caught Fire While Warming Near Bonfire In Guna
An elderly woman died after suffering severe burns while warming herself near a bonfire outside her temporary hut in Madhusudangarh. Her saree caught fire, and the flames quickly spread to the hut, destroying it. She was rushed to hospital and later referred to Guna district hospital, where she died during treatment. Police have started an investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 02:56 PM IST
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was burnt alive while warming herself near a bonfire outside her hut in Guna on Wednesday.

She suffered serious burn injuries after her clothes caught fire, and later died during treatment at the district hospital.

The incident took place in Madhusudangarh area of the district late at night.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Narani Bai, a resident of Singrampur village. Her house was under construction, so she had been staying in a temporary mud hut built nearby.

At the time of the incident, other family members had gone out to attend a social function, leaving her alone at home.

Due to the cold weather, Narani Bai lit a bonfire outside her hut to keep herself warm. During this time, her saree accidentally caught fire. Within seconds, the flames spread quickly.

She panicked and started running here and there, which caused the fire to grow bigger. The flames soon reached the hut made of mud and thatch, and the entire structure caught fire.

She suffered severe burns all over her body. A nearby youth noticed the fire and immediately alerted the villagers. Family members rushed to the spot and took her to the Madhusudangarh hospital.

After first aid, doctors referred her to the district hospital in Guna as her condition was critical.

She was admitted to the district hospital, but despite treatment, she died in the morning.

Family member Babulal said that Narani Bai was alone at home and the accident happened while she was warming herself near the fire. Police have registered a case and started an investigation. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family for the last rites.

