MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Automobile Parts Company In Dewas; Fire Team On Spot-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out late at night at a automobile parts factory in Dewas on Wednesday.

One entire shed was completely burned and turned into ashes, fully destroyed.

The fire erupted in GG Automotive Gear Limited factory located in Industrial Area No. 1 of Dewas, creating panic in the area.

According to initial information, the fire started from a grinder machine inside the factory.

The fire reportedly started around 3:20 am.

Since a large quantity of oil was stored close to the machine, the flames spread very quickly and covered a big portion of the shed within minutes.

As soon as the factory staff noticed the fire, they informed the fire department and local authorities.

More than 10 fire engines from the Dewas Municipal Corporation and nearby industrial units rushed to the spot.

Firefighters faced difficulty as the fire was intense and the presence of oil made it harder to control. They worked continuously for several hours to bring the situation under control.

The Civil Defence team from Dewas also reached the site and supported the rescue and safety operations. They ensured that no workers were trapped inside and helped in clearing the area to prevent further danger.

The fire caused heavy damage to the factory. One entire shed was completely burnt and destroyed, and several machines and materials were reduced to ashes.

Fortunately, no injuries or loss of life have been reported so far.

The exact cause of the incident is still unknown. Officials have started an investigation to find out the exact cause of the fire. The total loss is still being assessed.