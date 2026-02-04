 MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Automobile Parts Company In Dewas; Fire Team On Spot-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Automobile Parts Company In Dewas; Fire Team On Spot-- VIDEO

MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Automobile Parts Company In Dewas; Fire Team On Spot-- VIDEO

A massive fire broke out around 3:20 am at GG Automotive Gear Limited factory in Dewas Industrial Area No. 1, reportedly starting from a grinder machine and spreading quickly due to stored oil. Over 10 fire engines and the Civil Defence team controlled the blaze after hours. One shed was destroyed, causing heavy damage. Investigation is underway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out late at night at a automobile parts factory in Dewas on Wednesday.

One entire shed was completely burned and turned into ashes, fully destroyed.

The fire erupted in GG Automotive Gear Limited factory located in Industrial Area No. 1 of Dewas, creating panic in the area.

According to initial information, the fire started from a grinder machine inside the factory.

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Issues Notice On PIL Challenging Drastic NEET PG 2025–26 Cut-Off; Check Details Here
Supreme Court Issues Notice On PIL Challenging Drastic NEET PG 2025–26 Cut-Off; Check Details Here
US: 38-Year-Old Indian National Convicted Of Sexual Assault Onboard Flight
US: 38-Year-Old Indian National Convicted Of Sexual Assault Onboard Flight
Assam Boat Tragedy: 3 Students Missing After Country-Made Boat Capsizes In Gangadhar River
Assam Boat Tragedy: 3 Students Missing After Country-Made Boat Capsizes In Gangadhar River
Sri Lanka’s 78th Independence Day: History, Significance And Celebrations
Sri Lanka’s 78th Independence Day: History, Significance And Celebrations

The fire reportedly started around 3:20 am.

Watch the video below :

Since a large quantity of oil was stored close to the machine, the flames spread very quickly and covered a big portion of the shed within minutes.

As soon as the factory staff noticed the fire, they informed the fire department and local authorities.

More than 10 fire engines from the Dewas Municipal Corporation and nearby industrial units rushed to the spot.

Firefighters faced difficulty as the fire was intense and the presence of oil made it harder to control. They worked continuously for several hours to bring the situation under control.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Checking Contamination 2.3 Lakh Crossing Points Found Between Water Supply & Sewer...
article-image

The Civil Defence team from Dewas also reached the site and supported the rescue and safety operations. They ensured that no workers were trapped inside and helped in clearing the area to prevent further danger.

The fire caused heavy damage to the factory. One entire shed was completely burnt and destroyed, and several machines and materials were reduced to ashes.

Read Also
MP News: 24-year-Old Youth Found Dead In Jabalpur's Dam; Body Tied With Wires & Wrapped In Blanket
article-image

Fortunately, no injuries or loss of life have been reported so far.

The exact cause of the incident is still unknown. Officials have started an investigation to find out the exact cause of the fire. The total loss is still being assessed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Automobile Parts Company In Dewas; Fire Team On Spot-- VIDEO
MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Automobile Parts Company In Dewas; Fire Team On Spot-- VIDEO
Madhya Pradesh February 4, 2026 Weather Update: Slight Relief After Cold Spell; Another Western...
Madhya Pradesh February 4, 2026 Weather Update: Slight Relief After Cold Spell; Another Western...
Indore News: Advanced Histopathology Lab Inaugurated At MGM Medical College
Indore News: Advanced Histopathology Lab Inaugurated At MGM Medical College
MP News: Devotional Film ‘Narmade Har’ Shooting Begins In Mandleshwar
MP News: Devotional Film ‘Narmade Har’ Shooting Begins In Mandleshwar
MP News: State Government Will Slowly Impose VAT Cut On Petrol, Diesel, Says CM Mohan Yadav
MP News: State Government Will Slowly Impose VAT Cut On Petrol, Diesel, Says CM Mohan Yadav