 Madhya Pradesh February 6, 2026, Weather Update: Temperatures Dip Below 10°C In Gwalior; Bhopal, Indore Pleasant @ 13°C
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh February 6, 2026, Weather Update: Temperatures Dip Below 10°C In Gwalior; Bhopal, Indore Pleasant @ 13°C

Madhya Pradesh February 6, 2026, Weather Update: Temperatures Dip Below 10°C In Gwalior; Bhopal, Indore Pleasant @ 13°C

Cold conditions have intensified across Madhya Pradesh after the Western Disturbance moved away. Northern winds pushed night temperatures below 10°C in many areas, with Rajgarh recording the lowest at 7°C. Light to moderate fog affected over 30 districts, delaying trains. No rain is expected over the next two days, but cold and fog will continue.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh February 6, 2026, Weather Update: Temperatures Dip Below 10°C In Gwalior; Bhopal, Indore Pleasant @ 13°C | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The effect of the Western Disturbance and Cyclonic Circulation System has ended, leading to an increase in cold conditions across Madhya Pradesh. 

Due to cold northern winds, daytime chill has increased, and night temperatures have dropped below 10°C in many areas.

Weather on Friday 

The Weather Department said light to moderate fog was seen in some areas on Friday morning, especially in Gwalior-Chambal, Sagar, Rewa, and Ujjain divisions.

FPJ Shorts
Pune Sets Up ‘Transformation Cell’ To Improve Civic Services Through Better Inter-Agency Coordination
Pune Sets Up ‘Transformation Cell’ To Improve Civic Services Through Better Inter-Agency Coordination
14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Molested By Dentist In Mumbai's Kandivali; Investigation Underway
14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Molested By Dentist In Mumbai's Kandivali; Investigation Underway
Mumbai News: Man Injured In Stone-Pelting At Bandra Station, Vasai Resident Arrested After Probe
Mumbai News: Man Injured In Stone-Pelting At Bandra Station, Vasai Resident Arrested After Probe
SEBI Proposes Standing Instructions For SWP & STP In Demat-Held Mutual Fund Units To Boost Ease Of Doing Business
SEBI Proposes Standing Instructions For SWP & STP In Demat-Held Mutual Fund Units To Boost Ease Of Doing Business

The weather is clear in Indore, Ujjain, and Morena, with bright sunshine since morning.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say? 

According to the Meteorological Department, hailstorms and rainfall caused by the Western Disturbance over the past week stopped on Thursday. After this, both maximum and minimum temperatures fell across the state.

On Wednesday - Thursday night, temperatures dropped below 10°C in Gwalior and eight other cities. More than 30 districts experienced light to dense fog.

Read Also
MP News: 4 Years On, State Government Yet To Make Online Mobile Gaming Law; Experts Call For Digital...
article-image
Weather system affecting Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am

Weather system affecting Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

Rajgarh was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 7°C. Rewa recorded 7.2°C, Khajuraho 8.2°C, Datia 8.4°C, Damoh and Satna 9.6°C, and Pachmarhi 9.8°C.

In major cities, Bhopal and Ujjain recorded 13°C, Indore 13.2°C, and Jabalpur 13.5°C. Gwalior recorded 9°C.

Due to fog, train schedules from Delhi have been affected. Trains such as Malwa Express, Sachkhand Express, and Shatabdi Express are running late.

Weather expected in coming days

February 7: Light fog is expected. No rain alert, but cold conditions will continue.
February 8: Light to moderate fog in many districts. No rain alert.

Read Also
MP News: Lecture Halls In New Medical Colleges Fall Short Of NMC Norms, Claims National Medical...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh February 6, 2026, Weather Update: Temperatures Dip Below 10°C In Gwalior; Bhopal,...
Madhya Pradesh February 6, 2026, Weather Update: Temperatures Dip Below 10°C In Gwalior; Bhopal,...
MP News: Retired IAS Officer Ajatshatru Shrivastava Becomes AIGGPA Consultant; He Will Also Oversee...
MP News: Retired IAS Officer Ajatshatru Shrivastava Becomes AIGGPA Consultant; He Will Also Oversee...
MP News: High Court Seeks Status Report On Action Against Police Officers
MP News: High Court Seeks Status Report On Action Against Police Officers
Bhopal News: Helmet Rule For Pillion Riders Loses Steam After Brief Drive; Only Handful Follow Rule...
Bhopal News: Helmet Rule For Pillion Riders Loses Steam After Brief Drive; Only Handful Follow Rule...
MP News: Winners Of Khelo MP Youth Games 2023 Yet To Get Prize Money
MP News: Winners Of Khelo MP Youth Games 2023 Yet To Get Prize Money