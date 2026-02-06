Madhya Pradesh February 6, 2026, Weather Update: Temperatures Dip Below 10°C In Gwalior; Bhopal, Indore Pleasant @ 13°C | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The effect of the Western Disturbance and Cyclonic Circulation System has ended, leading to an increase in cold conditions across Madhya Pradesh.

Due to cold northern winds, daytime chill has increased, and night temperatures have dropped below 10°C in many areas.

Weather on Friday

The Weather Department said light to moderate fog was seen in some areas on Friday morning, especially in Gwalior-Chambal, Sagar, Rewa, and Ujjain divisions.

The weather is clear in Indore, Ujjain, and Morena, with bright sunshine since morning.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, hailstorms and rainfall caused by the Western Disturbance over the past week stopped on Thursday. After this, both maximum and minimum temperatures fell across the state.

On Wednesday - Thursday night, temperatures dropped below 10°C in Gwalior and eight other cities. More than 30 districts experienced light to dense fog.

Weather system affecting Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

Rajgarh was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 7°C. Rewa recorded 7.2°C, Khajuraho 8.2°C, Datia 8.4°C, Damoh and Satna 9.6°C, and Pachmarhi 9.8°C.

In major cities, Bhopal and Ujjain recorded 13°C, Indore 13.2°C, and Jabalpur 13.5°C. Gwalior recorded 9°C.

Due to fog, train schedules from Delhi have been affected. Trains such as Malwa Express, Sachkhand Express, and Shatabdi Express are running late.

Weather expected in coming days

February 7: Light fog is expected. No rain alert, but cold conditions will continue.

February 8: Light to moderate fog in many districts. No rain alert.