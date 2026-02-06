 Bhopal News: Ready For 5 Months, Maharana Pratap Lok Awaits Opening
Bhopal News: Ready For 5 Months, Maharana Pratap Lok Awaits Opening

According to an MPTDC official, the construction was completed five months ago, but it is yet to be decided who will operate Lok. A meeting chaired by the district collector and attended by representatives from Smart City Development Corporation, district panchayat and MPTDC was held a few months ago to decide the matter, but no decision could be taken.

Updated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Ready For 5 Months, Maharana Pratap Lok Awaits Opening | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Developed five months ago in TT Nagar, Maharana Pratap Lok is yet to open to the public. Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) has developed it at the cost of Rs 10 crore on a four-acre plot.

The land on which Lok has been built is owned by Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

According to an MPTDC official, the construction was completed five months ago, but it is yet to be decided who will operate Lok. A meeting chaired by the district collector and attended by representatives from Smart City Development Corporation, district panchayat and MPTDC was held a few months ago to decide the matter, but no decision could be taken.

The Lok is proposed to be run in PPP mode. The chosen operator may be allowed to build a cafeteria, run a light and sound show, and install play equipment for children for generating income.

“It is built on our land, but we have no role in its operation. MPTDC will be in a better position to tell when it will be opened to the public,” Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited CEO Nitin Dave said.

Madhya Pradesh Rajput Samaj general secretary Deepak Chauhan said, “Maybe, they are looking for an appropriate guest to inaugurate it. I think it may be inaugurated on Maharana Pratap Jayanti, which falls in May,” he said.

