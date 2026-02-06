 Indore College Tales: DAVV's 'Yuva Mahotsav' Showcases Youth Power Through Art, Thought And Drama
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore College Tales: DAVV's 'Yuva Mahotsav' Showcases Youth Power Through Art, Thought And Drama

Indore College Tales: DAVV's 'Yuva Mahotsav' Showcases Youth Power Through Art, Thought And Drama

DAVV Yuva Mahotsav, held from February 6 to 8, brought the campus alive with culture, creativity, and meaningful dialogue. The three-day event featured powerful student performances, classical dances, and thought-provoking talks by various speakers highlighting Digital Bharat, youth participation, and India’s future.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
DAVV Yuva Mahotsav Showcases Youth Power Through Art, Thought And Tradition | FP Photos

Indore ( Madhya Pradesh): Indore's Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya kicked off it annual college fest with a 3-day 'Yuva Mahotsav' on Friday, bringing together culture, creativity freedom in a way that truly resonates with the students. The campus felt lively throughout the day, offering unique and lighthearted performances and exhibitions.

brochure for event

brochure for event |

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj enthralls audience

A group of students performed a skit showcasing the bravery of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, keeping audience hooked by the exemplary life of the Maratha king and excellent portryal of the charachters. The performance didn’t just entertain the audience but it also stirred a deep sense of pride in the minds of students.

Classical dance followed next. Each performance reflected dedication, discipline, and cultural pride.

FPJ Shorts
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: Netflix Removes Manoj Bajpayee Starrer From Their Listing After Makers Promise To Take Down Promotional Assets
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: Netflix Removes Manoj Bajpayee Starrer From Their Listing After Makers Promise To Take Down Promotional Assets
IND Vs USA At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What To Carry, Things To Avoid Before Entering
IND Vs USA At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What To Carry, Things To Avoid Before Entering
Illegal Coal Mine Blast In Meghalaya Kills 18; Two Owners Arrested
Illegal Coal Mine Blast In Meghalaya Kills 18; Two Owners Arrested
Maharashtra News: BJP MP Medha Kulkarni Demands Direct Premium Train Service Between Delhi And Pune In Rajya Sabha | VIDEO
Maharashtra News: BJP MP Medha Kulkarni Demands Direct Premium Train Service Between Delhi And Pune In Rajya Sabha | VIDEO

Adding depth to the celebrations, the event was graced by many speakers from different sectors who spoke about the contributions of freedom fighters and other political issues that are deeply rooted in the society. Kailash Chandra, Media head of Madhya Pradesh RSS, spoke about future of nation building and spiritual & cultural roots.

Read Also
Indore’s New Trend: Health Conscious Gen-Z Unwinds Over Coffee Rave Parties After Morning Jog!
article-image

Over the coming days, a total of 12 speakers will address the students, covering engaging and relevant topics such as Digital Bharat, youth participation, and India’s evolving future. During one of the sessions on February 6th, the screening of documentary 'Sahebs Who Never Left' was held.

The event was smoothly conducted with the help of skillful students who energetically volunteered to maintain decorum. Several students made handicraft items and sold them at the exhibitions organised by Yuva Mahotsav while the faculty members and students themselves bought the items enthusiastically to support the students.

(Inputs from Koustubhi Shukul)

Read Also
Indore Gen-Z Tales: Maggi Stall, Chai & Friends... A Perfect Unwinding Platter For DAVV Students...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Ratlam's Mahi River Project To Provide Clean Drinking Water To 630 Villages, 5 Urban Bodies
MP News: Ratlam's Mahi River Project To Provide Clean Drinking Water To 630 Villages, 5 Urban Bodies
Indore College Tales: DAVV's 'Yuva Mahotsav' Showcases Youth Power Through Art, Thought And Drama
Indore College Tales: DAVV's 'Yuva Mahotsav' Showcases Youth Power Through Art, Thought And Drama
Indore News: IndiGo Discontinues Indore Flights To Nashik & Udaipur
Indore News: IndiGo Discontinues Indore Flights To Nashik & Udaipur
Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Bonus Scheme To Boost Lentil Production Across MP-- VIDEO
Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Bonus Scheme To Boost Lentil Production Across MP-- VIDEO
MP News: 10-Day Shiv Navratri Festival Begins At Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple Ahead Of...
MP News: 10-Day Shiv Navratri Festival Begins At Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple Ahead Of...