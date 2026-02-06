Indore College Tales: DAVV's 'Yuva Mahotsav' Showcases Youth Power Through Art, Thought And Drama

DAVV Yuva Mahotsav Showcases Youth Power Through Art, Thought And Tradition | FP Photos

Indore ( Madhya Pradesh): Indore's Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya kicked off it annual college fest with a 3-day 'Yuva Mahotsav' on Friday, bringing together culture, creativity freedom in a way that truly resonates with the students. The campus felt lively throughout the day, offering unique and lighthearted performances and exhibitions.

brochure for event |

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj enthralls audience

A group of students performed a skit showcasing the bravery of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, keeping audience hooked by the exemplary life of the Maratha king and excellent portryal of the charachters. The performance didn’t just entertain the audience but it also stirred a deep sense of pride in the minds of students.

Classical dance followed next. Each performance reflected dedication, discipline, and cultural pride.

Adding depth to the celebrations, the event was graced by many speakers from different sectors who spoke about the contributions of freedom fighters and other political issues that are deeply rooted in the society. Kailash Chandra, Media head of Madhya Pradesh RSS, spoke about future of nation building and spiritual & cultural roots.

Over the coming days, a total of 12 speakers will address the students, covering engaging and relevant topics such as Digital Bharat, youth participation, and India’s evolving future. During one of the sessions on February 6th, the screening of documentary 'Sahebs Who Never Left' was held.

The event was smoothly conducted with the help of skillful students who energetically volunteered to maintain decorum. Several students made handicraft items and sold them at the exhibitions organised by Yuva Mahotsav while the faculty members and students themselves bought the items enthusiastically to support the students.

(Inputs from Koustubhi Shukul)