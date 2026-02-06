MP News: 10-Day Shiv Navratri Festival Begins At Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple Ahead Of Mahashivratri

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Shiv Navratri festival at Ujjain’s revered Mahakaleshwar Temple begun on Friday. During the annual festival, Lord Mahakal will bless his devotees in different forms each day for 10 days.

This year, due to the Hindu calendar, the Shivratri festival will be observed for 10 days. Preparations for the festival have been almost completed.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, lakhs of devotees from across the country are expected to visit the temple for darshan of Lord Mahakal.

Maha Shivratri in 10 days

The Shivratri festival commenced on Friday, the fifth day of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Phalguna, while Maha Shivratri will be observed on February 15.

A special daily Abhishek and puja will be performed for Lord Mahakal and Lord Shri Koteshwar Mahadev. After the puja and aarti of Koteshwar Mahadev, the Abhishek and puja of Lord Mahakal will begin.

The rituals will be conducted by 11 Brahmins, who will perform Ekadasha Ekadashani Rudrabhishek throughout the Shivratri period.

Lord Mahakal will be anointed with saffron and sandalwood paste, followed by the Bhog Aarti.

After the afternoon puja at 3 pm, Shringar will be performed. This sequence will continue daily from February 6 to 14.

On the day of Maha Shivratri, Lord Mahakal will be continuously bathed with water throughout the day and special Maha Puja and Abhishek will also be performed throughout the night.

Special rituals to be performed on Feb 16

On February 16, the day after Maha Shivratri, Saptadhan Shringar and Savaman Pushpa Mukut darshan will be held in the morning, followed by Sehra Aarti.

The annual Bhasm Aarti, performed only once a year at 12 pm, will also take place.

During this period, the doors of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple will remain open for nearly 44 hours.

On February 18, devotees will be able to witness the five faces of Lord Mahakal from the evening puja until the Shayan Aarti, marking the conclusion of the Shiv Navratri festival.