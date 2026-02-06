MP News: Ratlam's Mahi River Project To Provide Clean Drinking Water To 630 Villages, 5 Urban Bodies |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of a modern water treatment plant, aimed at supplying purified drinking water to 630 villages and five urban bodies in Ratlam district, is progressing rapidly.

Under this project, water from the Mahi River will be treated at a modern water treatment plant and supplied to the region. The project will provide 164.62 million litres of clean drinking water every day.

This scheme will benefit residents of Ratlam Rural, Piploda, Jaora, Sailana and Bajna development blocks. To review the progress, collector Misha Singh visited the Mahi Group Water Supply Project site at Mahudi Ka Mal village on Friday.

She was accompanied by officials from Water Corporation and the Public Health Engineering department. During the inspection, she gave necessary instructions to ensure smooth and timely completion of the work.

Water Corporation general manager Kuldeep Singh Kalam said that the project will ensure safe and purified drinking water for a large population in the district. “The work is currently underway to expand water tanks, lay internal drinking water pipelines and strengthen other related infrastructure,” he added.

After the project is completed, the executing agency will be responsible for all maintenance and repair work for the next 10 years.

The role of the concerned gram panchayats will be limited to operating the valves. The collector directed officials to complete the project within the fixed time limit and maintain high construction quality through proper coordination.