MP High Court Stays Contempt Proceeding Against Bhopal Municipal Commissioner Sanskriti Jain In Merlin Buildcon Case

MP News: High Court Stays Contempt Proceeding Against Bhopal Municipal Commissioner & IAS Sanskriti Jain |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has stayed the contempt proceedings against Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner and IAS officer Sanskriti Jain, granting her major relief.

A division bench headed by the Chief Justice, on Friday, stayed the order passed by a single bench, which held Jain guilty of contempt of court in Merlin Buildcon case.

The High Court has issued notices to all parties and sought their replies. The next hearing has been scheduled for February 18.

Earlier, a single bench of Justice Vishal Mishra had found IAS officer Sanskriti Jain guilty of contempt for not following Supreme Court guidelines while demolishing an illegal construction by Bhopal-based builder Merlin Buildcon.

The High Court had strongly criticised the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, saying the way the demolition was carried out showed disregard for the rule of law.

The court pointed out that the Supreme Court has set clear and mandatory rules for removing illegal constructions to ensure proper legal process and protect property rights.

The single bench was scheduled to pronounce her sentence on Friday.

Challenging the single bench order, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation moved the division bench, which has now stayed the contempt action.

What was the matter?

The case relates to the demolition of alleged illegal construction by builder Merlin Buildcon in Bhopal.

Earlier, a Single Bench of the High Court ruled that the demolition was carried out in violation of Supreme Court guidelines and held Bhopal Municipal Commissioner Sanskriti Jain guilty of contempt of court for not following its directions.

The court had fixed February 6 (Friday) to decide her punishment.

Later, Bhopal Municipal Corporation challenged this order and approached the Division Bench, seeking a review of the decision.

The Division Bench accepted the plea and stayed the contempt order against Jain. It puts the sentencing process on hold until the matter is examined further.