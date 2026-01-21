MP News: Another Tigress Found Dead In Bandhavgarh Reserve As High Court Issues Notice To Govt Over Rising Death Toll; Plea Alleges Tiger Trafficking

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Another tiger was found dead in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Tuesday. The death was reported on the day when the High Court issued a notice to the central government and the Madhya Pradesh government while hearing the case of the tigers' rising death toll.

Notably, a PIL was filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, mentioning tiger trafficking and poaching in the state. It refers to a report stating the highest tiger mortality rate has been reported in the Shahdol-Bandhavgarh region, followed by Ratapani Tiger Reserve.

The petition mentions the death of 54 tigers between January 2025 and December 19, 2025. The latest tiger death has pushed the toll to 55.

Tigress found dead on private land

According to information, a female tiger was found dead on private land near Gurwahi village, approximately 250 metres from compartment number PF 342 of Kuchwahi beat, Manpur buffer zone of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, on Tuesday. The forest team reached the spot as soon as they received the information and initiated actions as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The age of the tigress is said to be 5 years old. The Forest team has mentioned the probable cause of death as 'intra-species conflict'; no mention of poaching was made in the report.

Bandhavgarh Reserve's field director, in a press statement, mentioned that all procedures were followed. A panchnama (official report) of the deceased tiger was prepared, and the site was secured. A dog squad accompanied the foresters to examine the carcass and site.

A detailed post-mortem examination was conducted in the presence of competent wildlife veterinarians. Sample collection was carried out, and they were sent to an authorised laboratory for testing.

The cremation of the carcass was performed on January 20, 2026. Pictures of the cremation also surfaced.

Most deaths due to electrocution

The rising death toll of the tigers in the state has led to the concern especially among wildlife lovers. Allegations of tiger poaching for its magnificent stripped skin, skull and bones have also come to fore. Ground reports suggest that most tigers fell prey to electric wires laid by the poachers on forest ground.