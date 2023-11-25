Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Succumbs To Electrocution In Shahdol, 11 Detained On Poaching Charges | Representative image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old tiger died after coming in contact with electrical wires in an agricultural field of Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh, the DFO informed on Saturday.

According to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shraddha Pandre, the forest department has detained eleven villagers in relation to the tiger’s death in the Jaitpur forest range of Shahdol, which borders the Bandhavgarh National Park.

Pandre said that, after a forest patrolling the team found a 12-day-old tiger carcass on Thursday, 11 people were taken into custody on poaching charges.

She said that the tiger's body parts were still intact and that it had supposedly come into contact with electrical wires that the villagers had put up to trap wild boars on a farm.

According to the official, eleven villagers have been taken into custody in accordance with the Wildlife Protection Act.

The 'Status of Tigers: Co-predators & Prey in India-2022' report states that as of 2022, there are 785 tigers in Madhya Pradesh, followed by 563 in Karnataka and 562 in Uttarakhand.

The number of tigers in Madhya Pradesh has risen to 785 from 526 in 2018, it stated.