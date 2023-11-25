 Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Succumbs To Electrocution In Shahdol, 11 Detained On Poaching Charges
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Tiger Succumbs To Electrocution In Shahdol, 11 Detained On Poaching Charges

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Succumbs To Electrocution In Shahdol, 11 Detained On Poaching Charges

The number of tigers in Madhya Pradesh has risen to 785 from 526 in 2018, it stated.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Succumbs To Electrocution In Shahdol, 11 Detained On Poaching Charges | Representative image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old tiger died after coming in contact with electrical wires in an agricultural field of Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh, the DFO informed on Saturday.

According to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shraddha Pandre, the forest department has detained eleven villagers in relation to the tiger’s death in the Jaitpur forest range of Shahdol, which borders the Bandhavgarh National Park.

Pandre said that, after a forest patrolling the team found a 12-day-old tiger carcass on Thursday, 11 people were taken into custody on poaching charges.

Read Also
MP: Protective 'Mama' Tigress Hides Newly-Born Cubs Before Going On Hunt In Nauradehi Sanctuary
article-image

She said that the tiger's body parts were still intact and that it had supposedly come into contact with electrical wires that the villagers had put up to trap wild boars on a farm.

According to the official, eleven villagers have been taken into custody in accordance with the Wildlife Protection Act.

The 'Status of Tigers: Co-predators & Prey in India-2022' report states that as of 2022, there are 785 tigers in Madhya Pradesh, followed by 563 in Karnataka and 562 in Uttarakhand.

The number of tigers in Madhya Pradesh has risen to 785 from 526 in 2018, it stated.

Read Also
MP: BJP, Congress Deploy Private Security Outside Strong Rooms Fearing EVM Manipulation
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Succumbs To Electrocution In Shahdol, 11 Detained On Poaching Charges

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Succumbs To Electrocution In Shahdol, 11 Detained On Poaching Charges

Bhopal: Master Potters' Creations Dazzle Art Lovers At ‘Potters Market 2023’ In Gauhar Mahal...

Bhopal: Master Potters' Creations Dazzle Art Lovers At ‘Potters Market 2023’ In Gauhar Mahal...

MP: Protective 'Mama' Tigress Hides Newly-Born Cubs Before Going On Hunt In Nauradehi Sanctuary

MP: Protective 'Mama' Tigress Hides Newly-Born Cubs Before Going On Hunt In Nauradehi Sanctuary

7 Lesser-Known Heritage Forts & Palaces To Visit In Madhya Pradesh

7 Lesser-Known Heritage Forts & Palaces To Visit In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: BSNL Manager Caught Red-Handed While Accepting Rs 15k Bribe On Junior's Complaint

Bhopal: BSNL Manager Caught Red-Handed While Accepting Rs 15k Bribe On Junior's Complaint