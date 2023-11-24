MP: BJP, Congress Deploy Private Security Outside Strong Rooms Fearing EVM Manipulation

MP: Thinking ‘What If Other Manipulates EVMs!’ Both BJP & Congress Deploy Private Security Outside Strong Rooms Distrusting Gov Security | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the voting concluded on November 17, the electronic voting machines from each of the 52 districts were placed under three tiers of security supervision in strong rooms. However, the fact that the candidates for the Congress, BJP, and even BSP have stationed personal security guards at the strong rooms of numerous districts suggests insecurity of the political parties. "What if the other party manipulates the machines?" is the concern that the candidates have.

MP Police, Home Guards, and Paramilitary Force (The Central Industrial Security Force) are reportedly stationed outside the strong rooms built in each of the state's fifty-two districts.

The Congress Sends Out The Most Security Personnel

Out of all the parties, Congress has the most security guards outside Khandwa district's strong room.

Regarding the state capital, at the Old Bhopal Jail, a "strong room" has been set up where representatives of each candidate carry out their duties one by one.

Further strong rooms in several areas, such as Gwalior (MLB College), Morena (Government Polytechnic School), Khandwa, Jabalpur (Jawaharlal Nehru University), Narmadapuram (ITI Campus), and others, are manned by numerous additional guards.

BJP Is In The Running

The Bhopal Old Jail is where the BJP has deployed its agents since the party too takes security concerns seriously. They are keeping an eye on the CCTV camera feeds in real time. As per information, 16 LEDs have been installed outside the strong room. A live feed of the entire jail is available from some LEDs.

In addition, there are more agents positioned in Gwalior and Narmadapuram. In addition, the BJP appears unconcerned with a few areas, such as Khandwa and Morena, where, in contrast to the Congress, it has not stationed any agents.

Concerning Other Parties

While some independent candidate agents are stationed outside the strong room in Narmadapuram, BSP agents are stationed in Morena.