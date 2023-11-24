Indore: From Standup Comedy To Tech Workshop, Things To Do This Weekend

By: Harshita Maheshwari | November 24, 2023
Now, this weekend will be full of thrill, excitement and fun as the well-known artists will be in the city. Along with fun, this will be a productive weekend for tech enthusiasts.
1. Kaala by Ansh Bhawsar -- A standup comedy show to be held on November 26 from 6:00 PM onwards at Cafe Terazza, 10th floor, Airen Heights, Opposite C21 Mall.
2. Knocksense Madhur Sharma Live -- A popular and youngster's favorite 25-yr-old singer is going to perform live on November 25 from 7:00 PM onwards at Phoenix Citadel Mall.
3. All India Blitz Chess Championship -- Another grand event for sports lover or chess lover is streaming on ZOOM on November 26, Sunday from 11:00 AM onwards.
4. Another exciting event for the storyteller's and stand up comedians is knocking the doors as Comedy Cottage is presenting Open Mic at Comedy Cottage and Coco events from November 26 to December 3.
5. Are you a theater artist or love to watch plays and dramas? FICCI FLO Indore is presenting with love "AAP KI SAIYAARA" a play written, directed and enacted by actress Juhi Babbar. The event will take place on November 25 from 5:00 PM onwards and the venue will be The Daly College.
6. This weekend is a great learning opportunity for tech enthusiasts as the Central India's Biggest Tech event of the year - 'DevFest' is set to be held at Hotel Sayaji in Indore on November 26 from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
