MP Food Startup: Indore Cheesecake Couple Who Started Home-Baking During Covid Has Now Set Up Youngster's Fav Cake Stall!

By: Harshita Maheshwari | November 04, 2023
Do you crave for a cheesecake or choco truffle after dinner? If yes, do visit a stall owned by a couple in Indore serving the delicious cakes and other bakery products.
A trio of Mother, son and daughter-in-law sell some mouth-watering cakes, cheese cakes, pastries, rum balls, and other bakery products on a small stall at Scheme no. 78, Vijay Nagar, in front of Brilliant Convention Center in Indore.
The outlet is named as 'Cake's N Slice' owned by a 27-year-old youth, Dhawal Parmar. Dhawal's wife and mother are big helping hands in the success story of Cake's N Slice.
Arranging the cakes on table neatly, Dhawal told FJP that he was trained at 'Nafees' bakery in Indore and is baking from the age of 17 years.
During Covid, Parmar started as a home baker. As his small business received a good response, he came up with a stall idea two months ago and is now making handsome sales of nearly Rs 3000 a day!
The idea behind the startup is to provide the best quality and unique bakery products to the cake lovers at affordable prices.
The timings of the stall is from 8 Pm to 11 Pm and remains open on all the seven days.
Currently, they are selling Cheesecakes of three varieties which are Blueberry, chocolate and Tiramisu Cheese Cakes. Blueberry Cheesecake is their bestseller.
Talking about pastries, they sell Choco truffle, Pineapple and Rasmalai Pastries. Among these, Choco Truffle is the best selling.
They also bake cupcakes, mini cakes, and cute customized cakes.
Their unique yummy rum-balls are gaining popularity in the market and literally selling like hot cakes!
