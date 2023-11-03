Bhopal: From Musical Show To Learning Storytelling & Photoshop, 6 Things To Do This Weekend

By: Harshita Maheshwari | November 03, 2023
Whether you are planning a happening weekend in Bhopal or thinking to utilize the coming Saturday and Sunday learning something productive, we got you a list of things you can try this weekend!
1. Planning a day with soothing and peaceful music, here is Unplugged Sunday with Swastik at Taj Lakefront Bhopal on November 5, Sunday from 8:30 Pm.
2. Looking for a fun weekend? Then join the Pool Party, Belly Dance, Ramp Show, Good Food & Drink all in one place. Venue: Van Vihar Rd, Near Sair Sapata, Prempura | Time: November 4 from 6:30 pm onwards.
3. If you are a media enthusiast and eager to hear discussions on politics and the role of media, join the National media conclave 2023, to be held on November 4 from 10 am onwards at Royal Sage Hall, Sage University in Bhopal.
4. Are you interested in Storytelling? If yes, Bhopal Storytellers are organising a storytelling event on November 5, Sunday on theme "Famous Personalities" at BAITHAK- The art house, 10 number market from 11 am to 1 pm.
5. If you are planning to learn something new, productive and innovative this month, you can join Digital marketing and photoshop workshop to give a perfect start to your career starting from November 4 onwards. The workshop will be streamed online.
6. Another interesting event, especially for the children, is 'Santa's Mysterious Escape' Online gaming which began on November 3, Friday and will continue till Nov 30. You can join the online game at home and help Santa deliver goodies on time.
