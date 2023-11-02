Indore: From Sonu Nigam's Concert To Diwali Workshop, 6 Things To Do This Weekend

By: Anamika Pathak | November 02, 2023
The first weekend of November is round the corner. In case you are wondering how to make the best out of this weekend, we have sorted 6 events including concerts, workshops for you to attend. Have a look.
1. Undoubtedly, the biggest event in Indore this weekend is famous Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam's concert. The 'Har Ghadi Badal Rahi Hai' singer will perform live at Phoenix Citadel Mall on November 3 (Friday).
2. Another treat for music lovers this weekend is Sunburn Select event featuring popular DJ and producer Shameless Mani. The show will be held at Dopamine Dinner & Club on Saturday, November 4 from 8 pm.
3. Heads up all the story lovers because Amandeep Khayal will be in Indore on Sunday November 4. After the success of his cherished speicial "Mere Khayal Se", Amandeep will perform a new special at Papaya Tree Hotel.
4. Another event to lookout for poetry and storytelling lovers is the due poetry show Aditya Calling Aditya. The show, a mix of comedy drama and romance will be held on Saturday, November 4 from 6 pm at Loco Comedy Studio.
5. Diwali is less than a fortnight away and in case you want your house decorated with things hand made by your kids, there a Diwali workshop for kids which you must visit this weekend. In this workshop to be held at Vanya's Dance Planet on Saturday, November 4 children will learn to make bandarwals, diyas, rangolis, etc.
6. Another fun event to lookout for this weekend is Hamleys Haunted Circus at Phoenix Citadel Mall. India's first 3D haunted circus began in Indore on November 3 and will end on Sunday, November 5.
