Madhya Pradesh’s 68th Foundation Day: A Peek Into History & Division Of The Heart Of India

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 01, 2023
Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day is celebrated on November 1 each year. This year in 2023, MP is celebrating it's 68th foundation day.
Pic by Pinterest
History: MP "The Heart Of India" was named and recognized in 1956 on November 1. The then Vice-President Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel played a significant role in convincing Bhopal's Nawab to include his province into India, as he wanted Central India to be independent. That time Chattisgarh was also the part of MP.
The Map: Later, when the state was finally included into the country, the State Reorganization Commission showed the map of the new Madhya Pradesh to the then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. When he saw the map, he said, “What has made this state look like a camel?”
Seperation: The map and identity of Madhya Pradesh was re-defined 26 years after establishment of the state as in the year 2000, Chattisgarh was divided from Madhya Pradesh. Today, the Heart of India is spreaded in 3.08 lakh km per square, with Bhopal as it's capital and and Indore as financial capital.
Along with Madhya Pradesh, it's 5 other states also celebrate their Foundation Day on November 1. They are - Punjab, Haryana, Chattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala
Madhya Pradesh, embracing 8.77 crore citizens, is also a home to varied range of flora and fauna. The Tiger State has 10 National Parks, 6 Tiger Reserves and 25 Wildlife Sanctuaries and even a few Bird Sanctuaries. There are also a number of nature reserves, including Amarkantak, Bagh Caves, Balaghat.
Madhya Pradesh toady is one of the attraction centers for not just it's Tourism but also for it's food, 2 major Shivlings, culture, tradition, cleanliness and also for fast paced development.
Thanks For Reading!