From Indori Poha To Gwalior's Aloo Chaat: 6 Delicacies Of Madhya Pradesh You Must Try

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 07, 2023
It is said language and food changes at every 100 km in India. And same goes for Madhya Pradesh spread at an area of over 3k sq.km, where every region--be it Bundelkhand or Malwa, has its own unique taste. That said, let's explore the famous dishes of the heart of India!
1. Bhopal's Biryan -- Prepared from the Basmati Rice and multiple types of spices, vegetables and meats, vegetables. Biryan is a spicier version of Biryani.
2. Indori Poha is a popular street food from Indore. It is typically garnished with sev and served alongside jalebi as breakfast. Several celebs liks Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal have expressed their fondness for the dish.
3. Sagar's Chiraunji barfi is a special sweet made of chironji or charoli seeds which are relatively low in calories and are a good source of protein and fat.
4. Matka Kulfi: This is Ujjain's speciality! Matka kulfi is a traditional indian ice cream made of milk, saffron and dry fruits.
5. Ratlami Sev is one of India's most popular Indian snacks, and it's the perfect complement to any Indian cuisine. The recipe comes from the city of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh dating back to over 200 years ago. Sev is mostly used in poha, chaat and bhel to give the dish a balanced crunch.
6. Gwalior's Chaat: This street food is something Indians can never say no to! Gwalior's aloo chat made up of special masalas, will give you a burst of flavours in a bite! Do try!
