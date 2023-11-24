Indore BJP Councillor’s Nephew Beaten With Rods By School Seniors Over A ‘Confusion’

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nephew of BJP councillor Pankhuri Dosi sustained severe injuries after a group of seniors allegedly thrashed him with rods in Indore. The incident happened after a heated fight broke between students of class 9th and class 11th at city’s St.Paul Higher Secondary School campus.

According to information, the victim had no conflict with anyone inside the school. The family members approached Palasia police station and filed the complaint against the accused students. They have accused the school management of negligence.

“The accused students had reached school due to some rivalry, however, because of a misunderstanding, they beat my nephew with a rod. He has suffered a serious eye injury,” councillor Dosi said in the complaint.

When the school management was talked to about the incident, everyone maintained silence. An FIR has been lodged against the accused by the management along with the family members of the injured student.

Regarding the matter, Sub Inspector Swaraj Dabi of Palasia police station said that this incident took place at St. Paul's School located in Lala Ramnagar. At around 10.30 in the morning, there was a conversation about something between the students of class 9th and 11th. After getting the information, the school management called the families of both the students to the school and counselled them. Later both the students went to their respective classes.

At 2 o'clock in the afternoon, after school, the accused student of class 11th called some friends from outside and assaulted two students of class 9th. Seeing the family members and school teachers who came to rescue them, the accused ran away. As soon as the information was received, the police also reached the spot. The school management has lodged an FIR against those who forcefully entered the school and assaulted them. Action will be taken after investigation.