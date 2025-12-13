 Indore News: Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Appointed National Vice President Of All India Mayor Council
The 116th Executive Meeting of the All India Mayor Council is being organised in Surat on December 13 and 14. Mayors from across the country have arrived in Surat to attend the meeting. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava will participate in the event and formally assume charge as National Vice President at the national level.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava has been appointed as the National Vice President of the All India Mayor Council. 

He will take the oath of office and secrecy on Saturday at the national meeting being held in Surat, Gujarat.

article-image

During the meeting, discussions will be held on strengthening the organisation at both national and state levels. 

Important topics such as the construction of a training centre for the council and organising future training programmes for mayors will also be discussed.

Senior public representatives from across the country will attend the programme, including former minister and National President of the Council, Umashankar Gupta.

