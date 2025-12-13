Madhya Pradesh December 13, 2025, Weather Updates: Temperatures Fall Near 5°C in Several Cities; Indore As Cold As Pachmarhi @ 5.2°C | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is witnessing unusually severe winter conditions this year, with cold temperatures breaking several long-standing records.

Nights in Indore are the coldest in the last 10 years, and on Thursday - Friday night, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2°C - the same as Pachmarhi, the state’s only hill station.

Although there is no cold wave alert for the next three days, the chilly conditions are expected to continue.

Several cities recorded minimum temperatures close to 5°C. Along with Indore, Rajgarh also recorded 5.2°C. Bhopal’s minimum temperature was 6.5°C, Gwalior 9.1°C, Ujjain 9°C, and Jabalpur 8.4°C.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to IMD Bhopal, global weather models had already indicated that La Niña would be active this year. La Niña refers to the cooling of the Pacific Ocean. When ocean temperatures drop, colder winds are pushed toward Asia and India. This is the same cold air system that has gripped central India since November.

According to the Meteorological Department, most cities in the state recorded temperatures below 10°C. Naogaon recorded 6.4°C, Umaria 6.6°C, Rewa 7°C, Malajkhand 7.2°C, Mandla 7.6°C, Raisen, Shivpuri, and Narsinghpur 8°C, Betul 8.5°C, Chhindwara and Khajuraho 9°C, Satna 9.1°C, Tikamgarh and Ratlam 9.5°C, Damoh 9.8°C, and Datia 9.9°C.

The cold wave in Madhya Pradesh is linked to heavy snowfall in the hill states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. In Uttarakhand, rivers, streams, and waterfalls have frozen, and temperatures in many places have gone below zero.

Another major factor is the active jet stream over north India. This fast-moving wind, flowing at an altitude of about 12.6 kilometers with a speed of around 200–220 km per hour, is bringing icy winds to the plains, including Madhya Pradesh.

Weather experts say the jet stream is one of the key reasons for the sharp drop in temperatures. This year’s winter has been especially intense. In Bhopal, the November cold has broken an 84-year-old record, while Indore has experienced its coldest winter in 25 years. The December cold in Indore has also broken a 10-year record.

Westerb Disturbances affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather expected in coming days

According to weather trends, strong western disturbances usually affect the region in December, and cold northern winds cause temperatures to fall further. A similar pattern is expected this year.

The cold is likely to be most severe in the districts of Gwalior, Chambal, and Ujjain divisions, where icy winds will directly affect the region. In the Bhopal division, Sehore and Vidisha will see intense cold. Nivadi, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Panna, Mauganj, Sidhi, and Singrauli are also expected to remain very cold. In the Jabalpur division, Mandla and Dindori, and in the Indore division, Indore, Dhar, and Jhabua will face harsh winter conditions.

Weather experts predict that cold wave conditions may affect several cities in December, while in January, cold waves could last for 20 to 22 days.