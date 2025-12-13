Indore News: Food Safety Officer Exam Today; Candidates Must Reach Exam Centres 45 Minutes Early | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will conduct the Food Safety Officer (FSO) Exam2025 on Sunday. Ahead of the exam, the Commission has issued detailed guidelines for candidates and centre superintendents to ensure smooth conduct of the test.

According to MPPSC, candidates must report to their allotted exam centres at least 45 minutes before the scheduled time. Entry to the centres will be permitted only between 11.15 am and 11.45 am. Candidates arriving after this window will not be allowed to enter the exam hall under any circumstances. Aspirants have therefore been advised to strictly adhere to the reporting time.

The exam will be held from 12 noon to 3 pm. During this period, candidates will undergo two levels of checking. The first stage will involve biometric verification, followed by general frisking. Officials said these procedures are time-consuming, and late arrival may result in candidates being barred from appearing in the examination.

The FSO exam2025 is being conducted to fill 67 posts. A total of 42,592 candidates have applied for the exam. The Commission has set up 111 exam centres across four cities. Indore has the highest number with 44 centres, where 17,072 candidates will appear. Bhopal has 29 centres, Jabalpur 23 and Gwalior 15 centres.

The exam will consist of two question papers. The first paper will cover General Studies, with a special focus on topics related to Madhya Pradesh. The second paper will be subject-specific, including questions from agriculture, biology and other related subjects.

Officials said candidates must secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper to qualify. Candidates have been advised to carefully read all instructions mentioned on the admit card and ensure they carry the required documents, including a valid identity proof, to avoid any inconvenience on the exam day.