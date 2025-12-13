MP News: 99.69 Per Cent Work Done, But Teachers Still Busy With ‘SIR’ | AI Generated

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur tehsil's first phase of special intensive revision (SIR) work stands at 99.69 per cent complete, yet teachers claim they are busy with SIR, claimed parents and students.

The Election Commission of India extended the SIR deadline from December 11 to December 26. Because of this, teachers working as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) cannot return to classrooms even though their work is almost finished. Board exams start in early February, and students have been waiting for their teachers for 37 days already. Now they must wait 15 more days.

The Election Commission started SIR on November 4, planning to finish by December 4. They extended it twice, making it a total of 52 days. This long absence has badly hurt student education, which will directly affect exam results. By December 11, work was 99.69 percent done at 273 polling stations in Sardarpur. All BLOs had finished their first phase work. But the commission extended the date again, pleasing the BLOs who now have an excuse to stay away from school.

School principals cannot force teachers to return because of Election Commission orders. Officials said privately that remaining work is minor and BLOs could finish it while teaching at school. But teachers use SIR as a reason to stay absent or handle personal matters.

Out of 273 BLOs in Sardarpur, over 100 have polling stations with 900 to 1,000 voters. Each got one additional teacher as assistant. This means around 373 teachers are doing SIR work. Another 100 teachers work as supervisors, worsening the school situation.

Collector Priyank Mishra told reporters he cannot comment while SIR continues. District Education Officer Keshav Verma said they cannot interfere in the SIR process. School Management Committee Chairman Bherulal said exams are near and studies matter most. Teachers should return to school. SIR can happen during summer vacation.

Assistant Commissioner of Tribal Affairs Narottam Barkade said the department will present its concerns in Monday's meeting. He noted exams are close and the department worries about students.