Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Gets Threat From Pakistan? Security Tightened Amid Home Ministry Input--VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Security has been beefed-up for Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after the Union Home Ministry received a threat input from Pakistan.

Special commandos, heavy force have been deployed late Friday night. Both his residences-- Bhopal and Delhi, have been protected with barricades and extra layer of security.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Security has been tightened outside Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence following inputs from the Home Ministry pic.twitter.com/GxyA6UIcLO — IANS (@ians_india) December 13, 2025

Extra police barricades have been placed around his B-8 residence at 74 Bungalow area in Bhopal.

According to information, the security agencies acted on an alert received from the Ministry of Home Affairs, leading to the decision to enhance protection.

While no formal political reason or specific threat has been publicly cited for the step, the heightened security has added momentum to speculation about his potential elevation to the party’s top post.

Extra Security Despite Z+ Cover

Shivraj Singh Chouhan already has Z+ category security. Even so, after receiving fresh inputs, the Home Ministry directed the Madhya Pradesh DGP, the Special Commissioner of Police (Security) in Delhi, and the MP Chief Secretary to further strengthen his security.

Soon after the input was received, local police and security agencies increased security cover in both cities.

Late Friday night, heavy security presence was seen outside his Bhopal residence.