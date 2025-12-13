MP News: Fire Destroys Luxury Vehicles At Late Maharaja Hemendra Singh Pawar’s Dhar Bungalow, Short Circuit Suspected

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A fire suddenly broke out on Saturday morning at the bungalow of the late Maharaja Hemendra Singh Pawar in Dhar. Several expensive vehicles parked outside were completely destroyed.

The fire started around 4:45 am in a Thar vehicle. It quickly spread to other vehicles nearby, destroying a cars including Fortuner, Pajero, Mercedes, sports ATV bike and tractor. Loud explosions during the fire caused panic among people living in the area.

Maharani Shaila Raje Pawar said the cause of the fire remains unknown. She has asked police to investigate properly. Police believe either a petrol leak or short circuit in the Thar started the fire.

The fire brigade arrived late. If firefighters had come quickly, the damage might have been less. Two fire trucks finally reached the spot and took one to one and a half hours to control the flames. By then, all vehicles were already burnt.

Local station in-charge Hiru Singh Rawat and BP Tiwari with other police officers came to inspect the damage. The total loss is estimated to be several lakhs of rupees.

Police from Naogaon station have registered a case and started their investigation. Kotwali police are handling security at the location. Officers say early findings point to a short circuit as the likely cause.