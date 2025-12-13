Bhopal News: Youths Tie Horse To Moving Bike, Force It To Run For 26Km To Reach Wedding Venue; Woman Stops, Slaps Them For 'Jugaad Transportation'-- Video

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of animal cruelty was reported in Bhopal, where two youths tied a horse to their moving bike and forced it to run alongside to a wedding location which was about 26km away. A woman passing by spotted them and asked them to stop, while recording the entire incident on her mobile camera.

She questioned their free-of-cost transportation 'jugaad'-- subjecting the horse to cruelty just to save some Rs 400-500 loading vehicle cost.

The video, circulating on social media, shows the woman, probably an animal lover, scolding the two men. The duo were riding a bike, while one of them, seated at the back, tied the horse and held the rope, making it run alongside the motorcycle.

The men appear scared and can be seen apologising. They are heard saying, “Ab kabhi aisa nahi hoga,” assuring her that they would not repeat such an act in the future.

Watch the video below :

The woman stopped them and asked questions, like where were they taking the horse, to which the men replied that they were taking it to a wedding procession in Baghsewaniya area.

The woman is then heard scolding the men for risking the animal’s life.

She asked them arrange another vehicle and transport it properly in a four-wheeler instead of forcing it to run on the road.

She strongly objects to the way the horse was being treated and raises her voice at the men.

In the video, sounds of slaps can be heard, stating that the woman may have hit them, while confronting in anger.

The video has gone viral on social media, with many users supporting the woman for standing up against animal cruelty.

Several people have also demanded strict action against those who put animals at risk for convenience.

However, there has been no official statement yet from the police or local authorities regarding the incident.