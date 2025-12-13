 MP News: Junior Engineer Threatened, Beaten While Acting On Illegal Power Connection In Ashoknagar--VIDEO
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 05:20 PM IST
article-image

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A junior engineer was beaten while taking action against an illegal tube-well connection in Ashoknagar on Saturday.

The Kotwali police station area, and the incident was caught on video.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the incident occurred near Kali Mata Temple in the Chhailabag area when power company junior engineer Ujjwal Barange was checking irrigation pump connections along with his team.

Barange, a resident of Shahpur in Betul district, is currently posted at the Ashoknagar city distribution centre.

During the inspection, the team found that Pragat Singh Sikh was operating an extra 5 HP submersible motor illegally, in addition to a permanent motor connection.

Acting on this, the junior engineer registered a case on the spot under Section 135 of the Electricity Act.

article-image

As soon as action was taken, Pragat Singh and his brother Narendra Singh allegedly objected and started abusing the engineer.

The situation soon turned violent, and both brothers pushed and beat him. Staff members present at the site tried to intervene and calm the situation.

Even after the assault, the attack continued when the junior engineer sat inside his camper vehicle. The accused allegedly damaged the vehicle and threatened to kill him. Amid the chaos, Barange managed to escape safely.

Following the incident, the junior engineer filed a complaint at Kotwali police station.

Police registered an FIR and arrested accused Narendra Singh, while the search for the second accused is ongoing.

Police said action has been taken under sections related to assault, abuse, threats and obstruction of government duty.

