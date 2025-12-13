Bhopal Power Cut December 14: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Kamla Nagar, Khwaza Colony, Rajeev Nagar & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply will remain disrupted in many parts of Bhopal on December 14, 2025, due to scheduled departmental maintenance work.

The power company has announced planned outages in residential and industrial areas during the day. Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements in advance.

Akansha Sales Promoters BPL, Akansha Sales Promoters Sec-H, Manjeet Fabricators 35-A, Sector-H Industrial Area, Govindpura BPL

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Holy Faith International Govindpura BPL, Abhishek Industries BPL, Transcore Technologies

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Star Line Automobiles, RMJ Motors BPL, Surjeet Automobile BPL, MGM Industries, Gupta Engineering Govindpura, Mahendra Kumar Agrawal, DB Infratech Pvt Ltd BPL, Sokhi Brothers BPL

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Kamla Nagar, Khwaza Colony, Rajeev Nagar A-Sector and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Subhash Nagar, Ekta Puri, Semra Gate, Kailash Nagar, Dadabhai Bawdi, Durga Nagar and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Saubhagya Nagar and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Gharonda, BDA Colony and Salaiya

Time: 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Bhensakedi, Aakash Garden, Madhav Aashram, Visharjan Ghat, Mandi Bairagarh and O&M Area

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

The power company said the shutdown is necessary to carry out important departmental work and improve services. Electricity supply will be restored after the scheduled work is completed. Residents have been requested to cooperate and plan their day accordingly.