 MP News: Shortage Of CBNAAT Cartridges, Cycloserine Hits Tuberculosis Treatment In State
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 08:05 PM IST
MP News: Shortage Of CBNAAT Cartridges, Cycloserine Hits Tuberculosis Treatment In Madhya Pradesh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is facing an acute shortage of CBNAAT (Cartridge-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test) cartridges, a rapid, automated molecular test used to quickly diagnose tuberculosis (TB). Alongside, cycloserine, an antibiotic given to TB patients, is also not available in government hospitals.

According to the central government, Madhya Pradesh ranks 5th in the country for TB cases from January to October this year, as informed to Rajya Sabha.

CBNAAT detects rifampicin drug resistance by analysing DNA of Mycobacterium tuberculosis from sputum, providing results in about two hours, significantly faster than traditional methods.

Rachna Dhingra of Bhopal Group of Information and Action said, “There is acute shortage of medicines and testing kits for TB patients in government hospitals. For the last one and a half month, there has been shortage. Other medicines are available, but testing is a key issue. Shortage of TB testing is a big problem in the state. Many TB patients have reported this problem. Even in BMHRC it is not available.”

District TB Officer (DTO) Dr Manoj Verma told Free Press, “There is shortage of CBNAAT cartridges in Bhopal and other districts. Medicines are available in government sector, but cycloserine is not easily available. cycloserine belongs to antibiotics family and is used to treat TB. When given for TB, it is administered along with other TB medicines.”

