 MP News: Mandsaur Achieves Rapid Development Under CM Mohan Yadav, Says Cabinet Minister Nirmala Bhuria
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet Minister Nirmala Bhuria said Mandsaur district has reached new heights of development in two years under Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav's leadership.

A meeting was held on Saturday at the Collectorate office, where officials released a detailed book about the district's achievements. MP Banshilal Gurjar, Collector Aditi Garg and other leaders attended.

Minister Bhuria highlighted major projects completed. Pashupatinath Lok construction, worth Rs 25 crore, is almost finished. Five projects costing Rs 61.62 crore were approved for Simhastha 2028 preparations.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, over 240,000 tap water connections are being installed in 922 villages with Rs 1,332 crore investment. The Gandhi Sagar power station will get Rs 418.91 crore for upgrades.

The new Medical College opened in October 2024 with 100 seats and now has 200 students. Thirteen Sandipani schools are being built.

Farmers received Rs 43.96 crore under government schemes. Over two lakh farmers benefited. Industrial areas expanded on 331 hectares brought Rs 3,600 crore investment, creating 12,500 jobs.

Under housing schemes, 10,166 urban houses were completed. Rural areas got Rs 810 crore for 50,512 development projects, including roads and community halls.

