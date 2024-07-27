 Madhya Pradesh: Agniveers To Get Reservation In Police, Security Forces
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 02:20 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that the Agniveer Jawans will be given reservation in police and state security forces.

Yadav made the announcement on the occasion of Kargil Diwas on Friday.

To fulfill the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Agniveers will be given reservation in the police and armed forces, Yadav said.

The purpose of carrying out the Agniveer scheme is to maintain youthfulness in the army, Yadav said.

Nevertheless, the government has yet to decide how much reservation will be given to the Agniveers.

article-image

The Central Government has already given reservation to Agniveers in BSF and CISF. The UP government also gave reservation to Agniveers in police recruitment.

In the Lok Sabha election, the opposition made the Agniveer scheme a major issue.

The Congress said if it formed the government, it would annul the scheme. Now, by giving reservation to Agniveers in jobs, the government is moving towards providing employment to them. 

