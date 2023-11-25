 MP: Protective 'Mama' Tigress Hides Newly-Born Cubs Before Going On Hunt In Nauradehi Sanctuary
The tiger cubs were sighted recently are at least one-month-old now.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 01:17 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrations filled the air in Sagar's Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary after a tigress gave birth to four cubs. The cubs were sighted recently are at least one-month-old now.Forest officers delayed the announcement to make sure the tiger cubs are healthy.

The sanctuary officers are maintaining a tight vigil on the movement of the tigress and ensuring that tigress should not get disturbed in any manner.

'Protective Mama'

The tigress leaves the cubs at a safe place before going for hunting. The obedient cubs, too, wait for their mama and remain inside the hide.

With the birth of four new cubs, the strength of the feline has increased in to 15 in the Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary.

District Forest Officer of Nauradehi Sanctuary confirmed to the Free Press that a tigress has given birth to four cubs and they are almost one-month-old. He, however, refused to divulge further information about the whereabouts of the cubs.

MP roars as the 'Tiger State'

In the latest survey announced in July 2023, Madhya Pradesh retained its status of 'Tiger State', as the population of striped casts rose to 785 from 526 is last four years..

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouha also congratulated all the people and thanked forest department officials for their extraordinary efforts. Housing 563 tigers, Karnataka ranked second in the tiger survey.

Read Also
Indore: 'People For Animal' Accuses DFO Of Using Puppies To Trap Leopards In Mhow, Demands Strict...
article-image

