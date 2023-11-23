 Indore: 'People For Animal' Accuses DFO Of Using Puppies To Trap Leopards In Mhow, Demands Strict Action
In the attached complaint, detailed information is provided about the incident and urges the office to take swift and decisive measures to ensure justice for the animals involved.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore unit of animal welfare organisation 'People For Animals' (PFA) has raised a complaint accusing forest department of using of puppies to trap leopards wandering in Mhow.

Priyanshu Jain, an impassioned animal activist, working as president of PFA Indore wing has appealed for investigation and action against "inhumane" treatment of puppy.

Jain wrote a mail to Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, stating that the organisation had received a news item accusing DFO Mahendra Singh Solanki had used puppies to bait leopards roaming outside.

The mail also carries an attachment of the newspaper copy that mentions puppy was used to cage leopards.

"We believe it is crucial to bring this matter to attention. Using puppy as a bait is completely illegal," Jain wrote in the mail, seeking a thorough investigation in the matter.

In the mail, she further wrote, “we have got news cutting in which DFO Solanki Indore has used a live puppy to catch leopard, he has tied the puppy in the cage and placed it in Mhow Army War College to catch the Leopard.

"This is totally illegal and unacceptable and also an offence under prevention to cruelty act 1960-section 11," she wrote.

She further stressed that live animals cannot be used as baits and is a violation and has demanded a detailed probe.

