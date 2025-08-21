Indore's Short Film ‘Aart’ Heads To Bhopal’s Aakar Film Fest | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sometimes the smallest of stories find the biggest of screens. That’s the case with “Aart”, an Indore-made short film directed by Dileep Lokre, which has been officially selected for screening at the Aakar Film Festival 2025, to be held in Bhopal on Saturday and Sunday .

The film, produced under the banner of Shree Vijaya Films, was shot in the forests of Badgonda near Mhow.

Featuring Shriram Jog and Shrutika Jog Kalmkar in lead roles, Aart captures a fleeting yet profound encounter between a pregnant woman and an ailing old man at a remote village bus stop.

Their exchange, tender yet searing, unpacks themes of loneliness, resilience, social realities and the fragile beauty of human connections.

Cinematography and post-production were handled by Vedant Lokre, with strong support from Anil Trivedi ‘Tunni’, Abhijeet Kalmkar, Khushal Nim, Jaykishan Yadav, Nilesh Holkar and Abhay Jamkar. For his performance, Shriram Jog will be felicitated at the festival with a special acting honour.

What makes Aart stand out is not flashy technique but its silence, pauses and emotional resonance — where unsaid words weigh more than dialogue. Audiences can expect a story that feels simple, yet lingers in the mind long after the credits roll.

The Aakar Film Festival, organised in collaboration with Rabindranath Tagore University (RNTU), Bhopal, is known for spotlighting regional films, short cinema and emerging voices in literature, culture and performing arts.