 Two Die After Speeding College Bus Rams Multiple Vehicles, Pedestrians In Indore
Two Die After Speeding College Bus Rams Multiple Vehicles, Pedestrians In Indore

According to local people, the bus belonged to Medicaps College.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 06:43 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two died and several others were critically injured in a horrific accident in Indore on Wednesday evening, after a private college bus went out of control and rammed into multiple vehicles and pedestrians.

The incident took place around 4:30 pm at the Last Intersection of the city.

Among the deceased was 33-year-old Ekansh Pandya, who was riding his bike when a speeding Medicaps College bus hit him with such force that he died on the spot.

Moving further, the bus struck two girl students returning home. One of them, a Class 12 student, succumbed to her injuries instantly, while the other was rushed to Cloth Market Hospital in critical condition.

After this, the bus also hit an auto rickshaw and a car. The auto driver sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Speeding bus crashes

According to eyewitnesses, the speed of the bus was also high at the time of the incident. After the accident, people stopped the bus on the spot and informed the police. The bus has been seized.

Police confirmed that efforts are underway to establish the full identities of the deceased and injured. While a detailed probe in the case is going on.

