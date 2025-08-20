Indore Municipal Corporation And UNAccc To Join Forces For 30% Savings In Household Energy |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, known for its consistent achievements in cleanliness and innovation, is now poised to take a major leap towards becoming a global model for sustainable development and climate action.

On August 21, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) will sign a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Action for Climate Change Council (UNAccc). The signing ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the Jal Sabha Graha.

The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s L.I.F.E. (Lifestyle for Environment) Mission, Swachh Bharat Certification and the Sustainable Housing Mission Net Zero.

Under the MoU, a Sustainable Housing Programme will be introduced for Below Poverty Line (BPL) and low-income families, with a specific focus on reducing dependence on LPG, electricity and conventional fuel. The programme aims to achieve up to 30% savings in household energy and fuel expenses.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav announced that the project will initially be launched as a six-month pilot programme. If successful, it will be expanded further. “Our goal is to provide citizens with affordable, self-reliant and eco-friendly housing by integrating clean energy, green technology, and sustainable development practices,” he said.

The collaboration between IMC and UNAccc is expected to directly benefit households by reducing electricity, LPG and vehicle fuel costs.

A highlight of the programme will be the presence of Dr. Shrikant K Panigrahi, an internationally acclaimed expert on climate change and sustainable development.

Panigrahi has served in several key roles with the Government of India and the United Nations and is currently Climate Change Advisor to the Prime Minister’s Office, Member Secretary of NITI Aayog’s working committee and a member of the Ministry of Environment’s expert panel.

He also serves as Co-Chairman of UNAccc, Director General of the Indian Institute of Sustainable Development (IISD) and Director of Carbon Minus India (CMI).