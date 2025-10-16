Indore News: Constable Gets 7 Years Jail For Firing At Colleague In Tiffin Dispute |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a dramatic case arising from a petty dispute over food quantity in a police tiffin, the Ninth Additional Sessions Judge, Jitendra Singh Kushwaha, convicted and sentenced Rahul Kumar Yadav (34), who was a police constable and resident of village in Narmadapur, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The prosecution was represented by assistant district public prosecutor Surendra Singh Waskel, under the supervision of in-charge deputy director of prosecution, Rajendra Singh Bhadoria.

According to the prosecution, complainant Rajkumar Yadav, a constable driver posted with the 23rd Battalion “C” Company, Bhopal (camped at the SP Office, Indore), had gone to distribute food among police personnel on duty along with mess commander head constable Jagannath and CTM Mukesh.

When they reached the District Guard (Jail), constable Rahul Yadav, who was posted there, began arguing over the quantity of food served. Despite being advised by his seniors to calm down, he allegedly abused and physically confronted the mess commander. Later, as the complainant proceeded to deliver meals at another post near Traffic Garden, Residency Area, Rahul followed him on a motorcycle, blocked his vehicle, and resumed the altercation.

The situation escalated when Rahul allegedly took out a knife and then fired two shots from his service pistol with intent to kill Rajkumar. The first shot missed, but the second hit the complainant below his right armpit, causing serious injury. Witnesses, including mess commander Jagannath, CTM Mukesh, and other guards, confirmed the sequence of events. The injured constable was rushed to MY Hospital by a colleague with the help of a passerby’s scooter.

Based on the complaint, case was registered under Sections 307 and 294 IPC at Sanyogitaganj Police Station. After a thorough investigation and collection of witness statements, the charge sheet was filed in court.

Following a detailed trial, the court found Rahul Yadav guilty and sentenced him to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment, marking a strong message that indiscipline and violent behaviour within the police force will not be tolerated.